D.L. Hughley Defends Debbie Reynolds Death Joke

EXCLUSIVE

D.L. Hughley ﻿wants everyone crying about his "insensitive" Debbie Reynolds joke to look at themselves first -- stomaching Donald Trump's proof America's not so sensitive.

We caught up with the comedian Monday in L.A. where we asked him about the backlash he got after cracking a joke about Debbie's death.

D.L. couldn't care less.