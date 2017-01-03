EXCLUSIVE
D.L. Hughley wants everyone crying about his "insensitive" Debbie Reynolds joke to look at themselves first -- stomaching Donald Trump's proof America's not so sensitive.
We caught up with the comedian Monday in L.A. where we asked him about the backlash he got after cracking a joke about Debbie's death.
D.L. couldn't care less.
Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama's don't die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don't make no mistakes!— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) December 29, 2016