Janet Jackson That's the Way Birth Goes ... It's a Boy!

Breaking News

Janet Jackson is a mom for the first time.

Janet delivered a baby boy Tuesday with hubby Wissam Al Mana, and the kid's name is Eissa Al Mana ... according to Janet's reps.

Remember, Janet unexpectedly postponed her Unbreakable World Tour last year to start "planning our family" ... as she put it in a video message to disappointed fans.

People was the first to report the birth. JJ's reps tell us the 50-year-old singer had a "stress free healthy delivery."

Congrats to Janet, and also to her fans ... anxious for her to continue the tour.