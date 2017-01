Maria Sharapova Like A Rock Even During Tennis Suspension

EXCLUSIVE

Maria Sharapova might be in the middle of her 15 month suspension for doping but she's still dope.

Maria enjoyed a little R&R on the island of Lanai over the New Year and, judging by her rock hard body in that tiny black bikini, she's been keeping up with her tennis training.

She returns to the court in April, so better get that R&R in while she still can.