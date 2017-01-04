J Lo Snags Restraining Order for Transient With Alleged Violent Past

EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Lopez just got a restraining order against a guy she claims has been stalking her ... and even worse, he's got a violent past.

J Lo filed legal docs Wednesday claiming Timothy McLanahan has followed her from L.A. to Vegas, attended her shows and sent unwanted mail and flowers. She says he's already been arrested for showing up at her home in L.A. and trespassing on her property.

Lopez's bodyguard claims in the docs McLanahan is a transient who has been arrested for threats and firearms violations.

J Lo says she's fearful for herself and her twins.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order, requiring McLanahan to stay 100 yards clear of the Lopez fam.