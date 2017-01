Kanye West I Dropped $20k on Scooters!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West splurged on some sweet toys just before Xmas ... and it cost him a pretty penny.

'Ye dropped just north of $20k for 12 URB-Es -- the foldable, motorized scooter that goes up to 15 mph. Each ride -- all in carbon black -- set him back $1,699.

It's unclear who got the scooters ... but recipients are also getting accessories -- leather handle straps, a cell phone mount and, how cool is this ... the scooter also charges your phone or tablet.

#WelcomeToTheGoodLife