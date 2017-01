Ric Flair Deadlifts 400 Pounds At 67??? Woooooooooooooooo!!!

Here's 67-year-old Ric Flair totally crapping on your New Year's resolution ... showing he's stronger than you'll EVER BE ... by deadlifting what appears to be 400 lbs (we counted it up, 4 plates on each side).

Nature Boy added a caption to the video -- "I.Will.Never.Retire."

So .... one more match?!?!