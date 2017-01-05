Jodie Sweetin Ex NOW Wants Support ... Her Bank Account is Fuller Now!!

Jodie Sweetin's ex-husband claims she makes way more money than she did during their divorce, and he needs a cut for their child ... and a little for himself.

Morty Coyle says Sweetin's making at least $600k a year with multiple sources of income from "Fuller House," residuals from "Full House," the reality show "Hollywood Darlings" and her own line of jewelry ... according to new docs. Meanwhile, he's only bringing in $2,000 a month.

The couple's divorce was final in September, but at the time she claimed she was making just $4,000 a month ... and was NOT ordered to pay him child support.

Coyle now wants the court to award him support for their daughter ... based on Sweetin's increased income. He also wants her to cover $7,500 of his attorney fees, and fork over $5,000 for a forensic accountant ... to keep tabs on her future earnings.