Serena Williams Reveals Engagement Ring It Weighs a Wimble-TON!!

Serena Williams just showed the world her new engagement ring ... and it's massive.

Williams posted the pic Thursday with new fiance and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian -- and while it's not a super closeup of the rock -- you can tell she's sporting some serious bling.

The couple announced their engagement last week ... but somehow the diamond hasn't seen the light of day, until now.

A Grand Slam for Ohanian.