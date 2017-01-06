Colin Kaepernick Donates SICK Nike Collection ... to the Needy

Breaking News

Cool move from Colin Kaepernick ... who decided to clear out a BUNCH of shoes from his insanely expensive Nike collection and donate them to homeless shelters and orphanages.

Kaepernick -- along with his girlfriend, Nessa -- raided the QB's closet, packing up shoes, clothing and hats to donate to a couple of places, including the Dorothy Day House in Berkeley.

And he didn't just give them his worn-out crap -- we're talking Air Max, Jordans, Timberlands, etc. Just from eyeballing it ... it appears to be thousands of dollars worth of gear.

Good stuff.