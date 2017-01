LaVar Arrington Warns Michael Crabtree About Repeat Chain Snatching

EXCLUSIVE

LaVar Arrington has a message for Michael Crabtree -- if you don't want people to snatch your chain on the field, don't wear it during games!!

The former NFLer says Aqib Talib's decision to rip Crabtree's gold chain off during last Sunday's game was an "outright blatant move of disrespect," ... but says if jewelry is part of the uniform, it's M.C.'s own fault.

Bottom line ... floss at your own risk.