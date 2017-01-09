TMZ

Chucky Brown Says Charles Oakley Slapped Charles Barkley

Ex-NBA Champ I Saw Charles Oakley SLAP Charles Barkley In The Face!

1/9/2017 1:18 PM PST
Breaking News

Charles Oakley straight -up OPEN HAND SLAPPED Charles Barkley in the face during a 1999 off-the-court encounter ... so says ex-NBA champ Chucky Brown.

In fact, Chucky says he watched the entire thing ... and says Barkley got punked hard. 

Chucky gave the blow-by-blow on the "Jerseys & Dress Shirts" podcast with MJ and Dale "The Lawyer" ... explaining how it unfolded in a hallway before an NBA player's union meeting.

In case you didn't know ... Oakley and Barkley had bad blood for years. They famously fought on the court in a pre-season game in 1996.

Brown says Barkley refuses to acknowledge the incident. We're reaching out to his reps anyway.

The entire interview airs January 13.

