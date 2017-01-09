'MASH' Star Death Certificate

"MASH" star William Christopher -- who played Father John Mulcahy -- died from cardiorespiratory arrest ... this according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The document also lists small cell carcinoma as a contributing factor, something we're told was non-lung related. Christopher died on New Year's Eve in his Pasadena home at 7:12 AM.

The death certificate also notes he was in the entertainment industry for 60 years.

Christopher was 84, and the final celebrity death in an awful year full of them.