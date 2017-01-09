Robert Kraft Weighs In on Michael Floyd and Joe Mixon (VIDEO)

Robert Kraft Weighs In On Michael Floyd ... and Joe Mixon

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he's GLAD his team signed Michael Floyd ... despite the criticism over the WR's troubling DUI arrest.

Kraft was leaving a Golden Globes party (where he signed autographs and took pics with fans) this weekend when we asked about Floyd -- and he gushed.

Of course, there are critics -- including David Spade -- who've roasted the Pats for signing Floyd just days after cops found him passed out behind the wheel in the middle of an Arizona street.

We also asked if Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon -- the guy who brutalized a female student -- deserves a chance to play in the NFL. It appears Kraft says, "Yes."

He wouldn't say if the Pats were interested in drafting Mixon.