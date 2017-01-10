The Kardashians DASH Store Hit by Thief

Kim Kardashian has a new crime to deal with -- this time it's her family's DASH store that was hit, and it went down shortly after the Paris suspects got busted.

Law enforcement sources tell us a woman strolled into the Melrose Ave boutique Monday, grabbed a bunch of clothing and perfume and fled in a silver sedan. We're told the woman made off with around $1,600 in DASH gear ... and so far, cops haven't been able to locate her.

Odd coincidence -- since Paris cops announced Monday they'd arrested 17 people in connection with Kim's robbery in October.

New year. Same s***.