Raiders Punter Marquette King Jams Out Maroon 5 ... On Piano!

Just play, baby.

Here's Oakland Raiders punter/swag god Marquette King busting out the Maroon 5 hit "Don't Wanna Know" on piano ... and killin' it.

It's not the first time King's gone viral for his musical talent ... he made headlines last year for his covers of "White Iverson" and "Sweet Love."