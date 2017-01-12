TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Miami Heat Jet Slides on Runway ... Everyone Safe

Miami Heat Team Jet Slides on Runway ... Everyone Safe

1/12/2017 6:04 AM PST
Breaking News

0112-miami-plane-witi-01The Miami Heat team jet slid on the runway in a Milwaukee airport after landing Wednesday night due to heavy snow ... but fear not, no one was hurt.

It all went down around 9:20 PM at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport. The jet was carrying the Miami Heat team and staff.

The team tweeted about the incident.

"Upon landing in Milwaukee tonight the team plane slid while taxiing but never left the pavement. Everyone on board has deplaned and is ok."

The Heat are set to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web

WWTDD
EliteDaily