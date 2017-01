Young Thug Arrest Warrant Issued Over Tinted Windows

EXCLUSIVE

Young Thug is a wanted man after he failed to show up in court -- for the second time -- to face a simple fix-it ticket for tinted windows.

YT was supposed to be in an Atlanta court Thursday, but was a no-show ... so the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

If you recall, Thug was picked up by the cops shortly before Christmas while shopping at an ATL mall. A cop spotted the rapper and remembered he had missed court. So much for learning his lesson.

He might want to avoid malls.