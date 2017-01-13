Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Divide All the Goodies in Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Johnny Depp gave Amber Heard more than $7 million in their divorce settlement ... she also gets doggies Pistol and Boo, Arrow the horse and a Mustang (Ford, that is).

Don't feel too sorry for Johnny. He keeps all of his properties, scattered all over the globe ... L.A., Colorado, Kentucky, the Bahamas and France. He also gets to keep his 42 vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, boats and golf carts.

As for the $7 mil, Johnny has already paid $200k. He owes $1 million more 3 days from Friday. He'll owe another mil next month, another mil in May, and still another mil in August. And then there's $500k in August and finally $2.3 mil in February 2018.

And that's all she wrote.