Scott Baio Woman Who Attacked Me Over Trump May Get Prosecuted

EXCLUSIVE

Scott Baio may get justice, because the D.A. is now considering prosecuting the woman who allegedly attacked him over his support for Donald Trump.

We've learned the Ventura County D.A. now has a file on his desk with the name, Nancy Mack ... the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The D.A. will decide if she should be prosecuted for battery ... for allegedly confronting Scott at a school function for their kids, berating him for supporting Trump and then allegedly physically attacking him as she screamed "Grab 'em by the pussy."

The case will be a misdemeanor at best, but jail time would be on the line if the D.A. pulls the trigger.