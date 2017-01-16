Adriana Lima Hits Patriots Game Joins Insanely Hot Group of Wives & GFs

Exclusive Details

Julian Edelman's quasi-girlfriend, Adriana Lima, attended her first Patriots playoffs game this weekend ... and fit right in with the ridiculously good lookin' group of W.A.G.s.

First, the Edelman-Lima situation (or EdeLima) ... our sources tell us they're still dating but it's more casual than serious.

As one source put, "When they can see each other, they do. But it's not very often."

Still, they're tight enough that she went to the Pats vs. Texans game at Foxborough this weekend ... joining other wives and girlfriends like Kristen Rorie (Tyler Gaffney's GF), Ciera Liguori (D.J. Foster's GF), Camille Kostek (Gronk's GF) and Siggi Bennett (Martellus Bennett's wife).

And that doesn't even include Tom Brady's wife ... Gisele.

It's good to be a Patriot.