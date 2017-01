Bill Belichick 'I'm Not On SnapFace'

Bill Belichick says he isn't on "SnapFace" or "InstaChat" ... and therefore doesn't give a crap about the cyber-insults the Steelers spewed on social media.

The Patriots head coach appeared on WEEI in Boston and was asked to respond to Mike Tomlin calling his team "a-holes" during a locker room speech that was live streamed by Antonio Brown.

Bill's response is pure Belichick ... short, sweet and right to the point.