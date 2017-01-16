George Jung Once a Criminal, Always a Criminal Probation Officer Wants Him in Jail

EXCLUSIVE

George Jung is a lifetime criminal who will never be able to reform, according to his probation officer ... but George's side says otherwise.

George's defense team just filed new docs asking for a very light sentence after his latest bust. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, they take issue with the probation officer's scathing testimony -- that Jung's an alcoholic, habitual liar and "no viable vocational or educational treatment programs" can change him.

But George's lawyer thinks probation is enough for a 74-year-old who's no threat to society -- and Johnny Depp's movie, "Blow" continues to give Jung a bad rap.

Jung wants his probation reins loosened too. He's asking the judge to lift the alcohol ban and allow him to travel without checking in with his probation officer.