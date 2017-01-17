Joseline Hernandez Done with Maternity Leave ... Back to the Club (Work)

EXCLUSIVE

Joseline Hernandez is getting back to work after giving birth a little over 2 weeks ago -- and while the club might be an odd job site -- her baby's definitely not going hungry.

The 'Love & Hip Hop' star -- and Stevie J's latest baby mama -- made her first club appearance at Museum Bar in Atlanta over the weekend, and took home $10k just to dance in the middle of 8 bodyguards.

Correction: we're told she also rapped a few bars and drank some champagne -- and even took a pay cut from her usual $15k appearance fee. Still, not a bad night on the job for a brand new mom.

Joseline ate well too ... she demanded shrimp and steak tacos fresh off the grill. Mama ain't playin'.