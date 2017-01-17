Lamar Odom: 'I Was Basically Committing Suicide' ... Before Rehab

Breaking News

Lamar Odom says he was in a "dark place" before his 2015 drug overdose in Nevada ... and admits his addiction was so bad he was "basically committing suicide."

Odom opened up about his past on "The Doctors" ... saying, "I wasn't in a good place mentally before that incident happened."

He even referenced Khloe Kardashian.

"My wife at the time ... we were going through some things and I was in a dark place."

The show tracked Odom's journey through a 30 day stint at rehab -- where he addressed his demons head on.

Before the stint, Odom was asked if he was ashamed of some of the choices he's made.

"Hell yeah. They were despicable. I was basically committing suicide."

Odom says he "conquered" the treatment and insists he's a changed man ... saying, "I want to get high off of life now."