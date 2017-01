Mike Tyson Drops Diss Track Music Video ... Hot Chicks In Bikinis

Mike Tyson has a brand new music video to match his anti-Soulja Boy diss track ... complete with hot bikini chicks in weird poses ... and even a shot at Floyd Mayweather.

Tyson's barely in the video for "If You Show Up" ... but he did add some brand new verses touting his prodigy, Chris Brown.

He even drops this lyrical masterpiece -- "Chris Brown's gonna make you s**t your pants."

Floyd (Soulja's coach) gets it too ... but really, our attention was on the visuals.

Enjoy!