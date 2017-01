Ciara & Fetus Cheer Up Russell Wilson ... After Playoff Loss

Just days after that rough loss to the ATL Falcons, Russell Wilson popped up in Beverly Hills ... where he got to spend some quality time with his wife and fetus!

The couple was spotted out on a breakfast run early Tuesday morning -- Ciara in a tight dress to show off her bump.

She's in her 3rd trimester. The kid is due around the end of March.

Cuteness all around ... just one piece of advice -- CARRY THE BAG, BRO!