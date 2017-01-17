Scottish Soccer Players Raped Drunk Woman ... Judge Rules

Breaking News

Two Scottish soccer stars -- including a former member of the Scotland national team -- have been branded rapists by a Scottish judge after the victim sued their asses in civil court.

The players -- David Robertson and David Goodwillie -- were accused of raping a drunk woman at an apartment in 2011 after a night of heavy boozing.

The two men were teammates for the Dundee United soccer team and had gone out drinking after a game earlier in the evening. They allegedly took the woman to a nearby flat and had sex with her despite the fact she was too drunk to give consent.

The woman says she doesn't remember anything after leaving the bar ... until she woke up naked in a strange apartment.

Prosecutors had previously investigated the incident but no criminal charges were filed and the victim was reportedly "devastated" ... so she decided to take her case to civil court.

The judge ruled that both men "each raped her" -- and ordered them to pay roughly $124k in damages.

Goodwillie was a rising star in Scottish soccer -- and briefly played for Team Scotland before the allegations arose.