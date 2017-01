Chris Brown's Lambo GOES SUPER SAIYAN!

Chris Brown went straight "Dragon Ball Z" on his Lamborghini ... hitting the streets of L.A. with Goku on the hood ... and it's dope.

Brown is a huge fan of Japanese anime (he's got a 'Dragon Ball' tat on his leg) and with a potential fight with Soulja Boy on the horizon, the singer put the toughest Saiyan on the planet right on the front of his whip.

He also put a couple of black ice tree air fresheners on his rear view. Even the toughest warriors gotta smell good.