Amanda Nunes: I'm Rooting for Holly Holm ... So I Can Beat Her Ass (VIDEO)

Amanda Nunes: I'm Rooting for Holly Holm ... So I Can Beat Her Ass

EXCLUSIVE

Amanda Nunes says she's hoping Holly Holm wins the 1st ever UFC featherweight title fight at UFC 208 ... so she can beat her ass and take the belt right away from her.

Nunes is the reigning bantamweight champ at 135 lbs ... and says she wants to go up in weight to the 145 class and take that belt too!

Holm is fighting Germaine de Randamie for the 1st ever featherweight belt on Feb. 11th -- but Nunes says since she already beat Germaine once in her career, she wants a crack at the only other person to beat Ronda Rousey.

As for a potential fight with Cris Cyborg ... we asked about that too. Check out the clip.