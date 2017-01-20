Trump Protests Street Fight Breaks Out

EXCLUSIVE

Anti-Trump protests are already getting violent -- and we got this crazy video of a fight breaking out on the street, with a woman getting assaulted in Washington, D.C. ... just one block from the inauguration.

It's unclear what sparked the conflict, but it appears some Trump protesters pissed off a group of men walking past them ... then all hell broke loose. Radio host Alex Jones was nearby and shouted for cops.

Officers responded quickly, but it's obvious it's going to be a tense day in Washington ... and possibly across the country.