Nick and Nate Diaz took their weed game to a whole new level Thursday night when they blazed up a custom $2,000 gold joint ... in the shape of UFC fight gloves.

The guys were hanging at the California Herbal Remedies pot shop in L.A. when they were presented with the special bud.

Of course, they smoked the hell out of it ... 'cause that's how they do.