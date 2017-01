Alt-Right Founder I'm a Target Now Since Trump Won ... Go Figure

The self-proclaimed founder of the alt-right movement says he's gotta watch his back now that riots are breaking out over Donald Trump ... especially since he got socked twice at the inauguration.

The American white nationalist, Richard Spence, gave us a blow-by-blow of what went down in D.C. Friday.

Spencer, who famously used Trump's name to make Nazi salutes at a convention last year, says he's considering getting security guards.

Good luck, bub.