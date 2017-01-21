The Beatles 'Love Me Do' Skins Drumming Up Big Cash

EXCLUSIVE

The Beatles fans could own a very cool piece of the iconic band's history -- the drum kit used for the recording of their first American single, which was played by the "Fifth Beatle."

Unless you're a total fanatic, you probably don't know Andy White replaced Ringo Starr on drums during the recording of "Love Me Do" ... their first #1 song in the U.S.

Nate D. Auctions has the set on the auction block until January 26, but you're gonna need Beatle-esque cash to score it. Bidding begins at $75,000.

Money can't buy you love, but it'll get you the legendary 4-piece that launched Beatlemania.