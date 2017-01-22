'Bachelor' Star's Mom Corinne's Faking But I'm Really Calling Cops

'Bachelor' star Corinne Olympios is getting some help in the villain department ... from the show's producers, according to Corinne's mom.

Corinne's mom, Peri, told us the show went all-out to push Corinne into the bad girl role -- and she gave up some specific examples ... including Nick Viall's now infamous run-in with the whipped cream.

Peri also called out all the 'Bachelor' fans taking shots at her daughter. Apparently, they've dug up Peri's phone number ... something she's not going to let slide.

