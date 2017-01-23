'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Off The Hook In Uber Battery Case

Teairra Mari just had her Uber beatdown case dropped ... because the driver refused to take the stand.

Prosecutors moved to dismiss 3 charges against the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star for allegedly beating the hell out of a driver and stealing his charger ... the judge agreed and tossed the case.

More good news for Mari ... according to court docs, her $26k bail money was returned. You'll recall ... Mari was a wanted woman this past summer when she was a no-show in court, but she got her act together and surrendered to cops.

As for why the driver flaked ... Mari's attorney, Lonnie Brandon, tells us the driver knew his story wouldn't hold water.

Either way ... Mari's a free woman again. We're also guessing she switched to Lyft.