Smush Parker I Wanna Make Up With Kobe Bryant To Dominate Big3 League

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Laker Smush Parker wants to squash the beef with Kobe Bryant and team up to compete in Ice Cube's Big3 League!!

In case you didn't know ... Kobe made it clear during his playing days that he wasn't a fan of Smush ... and even told him not to speak to him until he "had more accolades."

TMZ Sports spoke to Smush about wanting to reunite with Mamba and old teammate Lamar Odom ... and he says their triangle offense would dominate against guys like Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups and Mike Bibby.

When we asked if there would be any hard feelings with Kobe ... Smush says it's all water under the bridge.

"I think back then, we were both immature versions of who we are today ... we work well together and I wholeheartedly, no doubt in my mind, know that we could've been the best backcourt in Lakers history."