Kurt Angle Shuts Down Royal Rumble Rumors 'It's Not Gonna Happen'

EXCLUSIVE

WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle says he ain't ruling out a return to wrestling -- but he's adamant the rumors of a surprise appearance at this weekend's Royal Rumble are simply not true.

Angle recently pulled out of a Jan 28 wrestling event in Scotland -- the same weekend as the Rumble -- and some people thought it was a clue that Angle was clearing the deck for a Royal surprise.

But TMZ Sports spoke with the former WWE World Heavyweight champ who put it bluntly -- "Royal Rumble is not gonna happen."

"A lot of people are assuming it, a lot of writers are writing about it ... I haven't talked to WWE about anything after WWE Hall of Fame."

Angle is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in March -- and says he's excited about his future with Vince McMahon's company ... which could definitely involve a return to action.

There's more ... Angle also thinks Hulk Hogan could get a 2nd chance with the WWE -- soooo, old-school rematch???