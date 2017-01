NC State Men's BBall Team Students Go Crazy on Campus ... After Beating Duke

Breaking News

How's this for a warm welcome back to campus?!

The NC State men's basketball team beat Duke on the road for the first time since 1995 on Monday night, but the students partied like they just won the national championship.

Check out the vids posted by Abdul-Malik Abu ... there are a TON of fans greeting the team's bus back to Raleigh after the Pack beat the Blue Devils 84-82.

Makes you wonder how they'd react if it were the title game.