Kylie Jenner Gives Makeup Artist Something Better Than Money ... Dodges Lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner's using her considerable social media capital to settle a potential legal war with the makeup artist who claimed KJ stole her photos to promote her brand.

We broke the story ... Vlada Haggerty threatened to take action against Kylie for ripping off her work. Vlada's lawyer claimed Kylie Cosmetics had a "history of taking Haggerty's original dripping lip art and passing it off as Kylie's."

The threat was enough for Kylie's legal team to swoop in, resolve the matter and now Vlada's getting something way more valuable than cash. Kylie's started plugging Vlada's signature makeup looks on her Instagram page. 84 million pairs of eyes checking out her work!

Kylie's camp had no comment.