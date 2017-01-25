Breaking News
Trick shots. Thunderous dunks. Crazy feats of athleticism.
The insanely athletic spawn of Metta World Peace and Shaquille O'Neal BALLED OUT HARD during a high school showdown in L.A. ... complete with some VERY impressive highlights.
Shareef O'Neal's Crossroads High School traveled to Ron Artest III's Bev Hills High Tuesday night -- where the prep stars battled it out in a game that literally came down to the buzzer.
In the end, Artest's team came out on top 50-47 ... but you gotta watch these highlights -- we're guessing they'll see each other again in college.
#ProudDads