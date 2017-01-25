TMZ

Shareef O'Neal and Ron Artest III GO OFF in H.S. Basketball Showdown

Shareef O'Neal and Ron Artest III Ballin' Like Our Daddies Crazy H.S. Basketball Showdown

1/25/2017 8:27 AM PST
Breaking News

Trick shots. Thunderous dunks. Crazy feats of athleticism.

The insanely athletic spawn of Metta World Peace and Shaquille O'Neal BALLED OUT HARD during a high school showdown in L.A. ... complete with some VERY impressive highlights.

Shareef O'Neal's Crossroads High School traveled to Ron Artest III's Bev Hills High Tuesday night -- where the prep stars battled it out in a game that literally came down to the buzzer. 

In the end, Artest's team came out on top 50-47 ... but you gotta watch these highlights -- we're guessing they'll see each other again in college.

#ProudDads

