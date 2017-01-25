Shareef O'Neal and Ron Artest III Ballin' Like Our Daddies Crazy H.S. Basketball Showdown

Trick shots. Thunderous dunks. Crazy feats of athleticism.

The insanely athletic spawn of Metta World Peace and Shaquille O'Neal BALLED OUT HARD during a high school showdown in L.A. ... complete with some VERY impressive highlights.

Shareef O'Neal's Crossroads High School traveled to Ron Artest III's Bev Hills High Tuesday night -- where the prep stars battled it out in a game that literally came down to the buzzer.

In the end, Artest's team came out on top 50-47 ... but you gotta watch these highlights -- we're guessing they'll see each other again in college.

#ProudDads