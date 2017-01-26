Brandi Glanville to Joanna Krupa Turn Over Your Vagina Diaries For 'Smelly' Lawsuit

Joanna Krupa has to hand over medical records that could prove whether her vagina is "smelly" ... as Brandi Glanville has alleged.

A judge signed the order in Joanna's defamation case against Brandi, which says she has to release her gynecological records from 2000 to 2005. According to the docs, Joanna also has to produce any correspondence with Lisa Vanderpump, Mohamed Hadid and Andy Cohen that relates to the case.

Apparently, her vagina's been a hot topic among 'Housewives' stars.

You'll recall, Joanna sued Brandi 2 years ago for making the "smelly" comment on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Joanna's gotta be determined to win this lawsuit if she's willing to air her vaginal records in open court.