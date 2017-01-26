Robin Thicke Judge Finds History of Domestic Violence

EXCLUSIVE

Robin Thicke has committed domestic violence more than once, according to the judge who just issued an order prohibiting him from having contact with his ex-wife and son.

According to the order, obtained by TMZ, there is a specific finding by the judge that Robin Thicke "has a history of domestic violence."

TMZ already posted the story, Paula went to court asking the judge to strip Robin of custody temporarily because of his alleged physical abuse toward 6-year-old Julian. Robin's lawyer filed a declaration saying the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services is closing out its investigation because it determined her allegations were "unfounded."

According to the order, Robin must stay 100 yards clear of Julian, Paula and Paula's mom.

There will be further proceedings over the next 3 months, according to the judge, to determine who gets what custody when the dust settles.