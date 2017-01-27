Gucci Mane Army Vet Says Rapper Kicked Me to Curb at Falcons Game

EXCLUSIVE

Gucci Mane tried to kick a military vet and his mom out of their seats at last Sunday's Falcons-Packers game ... a vet who was there to be honored as Atlanta's "hometown hero."

Charles Harris -- a 16-year Army vet stationed in Fort Benning, GA -- says before kickoff, Gucci and his fiancee, Keyshia Ka'oir, walked up and told him he and his mom were in their seats. Harris tells us Gucci had a special attendant from the stadium who instantly sided with the rapper and forced him and his mom to skedaddle.

Harris says he hunted down a supervisor, showed him the 2 tickets, and they all walked back to the seats and forced Gucci and his girl to leave. He says Gucci was pretty chill but Keyshia got hot.

The vet says he missed the kickoff and a little of the first quarter, but he ended up getting honored so it was a happy day.