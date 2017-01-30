Elite K9 Squads Tapped for Super Bowl Duty

Super Bowl Elite K9 Squads Tapped for Duty

Breaking News

Bad guys, beware ... 51 teams of elite police dogs have been deployed to Houston from PDs all over the country to help their human counterparts keep fans safe, officials say.

In fact, the L.A. Sheriff's Dept. just announced it sent 8 trained K9 teams over to the Super Bowl to assist in explosive detection with the TSA and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The LASD officer dogs were even sworn in as Deputy U.S. Marshals so they could work with the Marshal teams.

LASD Lieutenant Richard Hoffman issued a statement saying, "Our K9 teams are constantly training and are used to crowds as large as those attending the Super Bowl."

"We are humbled to be asked to provide assistance, and grateful for the opportunity this affords our teams to put their skills into practice."