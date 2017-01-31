TMZ

Congressman to Drew Brees: 'I'll Chair Your Political Campaign ... Seriously'

1/31/2017 9:27 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Drew Brees is getting some HUGE support for his possible political career -- with one of Louisiana's most powerful politicians offering to chair Drew's campaign in the state. 

We spoke with U.S. House of Representatives member Dr. Ralph Abraham -- who's been serving the 5th district of Louisiana since 2015 -- and he LOVES that Drew is considering a career in Washington after his playing days are over.

"Drew Brees led the Saints to a Super Bowl win; he can lead our nation to prosperity," Abraham told TMZ Sports in a statement.

"I’ll even chair his campaign in the 24 parishes I represent."

He added, "In all seriousness, I don’t know what Drew’s politics are, but it doesn’t matter. He’s demonstrated incredible character and class in New Orleans, and the world of politics could use a lot more folks like that."

