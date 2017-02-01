Conor McGregor Goes Full Tupac In $750 Shoes (VIDEOS)

Conor McGregor My Shoe Game Is Harder Than 2Pac ... Quotes 'Hit 'Em Up' In $750 Shoes

Somewhere in heaven (or Jamaica) Tupac is smiling ... 'cause Conor McGregor is keeping his name alive by using a classic Pac line to swag up his $750 shoes.

The Notorious one posted a video to his snap of some adoring fans trying to get in his ride while he keeps the focus on his feet ... which happen to be adorned in $750 Jimmy Choo "John" slippers.

How do we know they're JC's? Because Conor shouts it out saying, "The shoes are Jimmy Choo, and if you're not down with Jimmy Choo, F*** YOU TOO."

Of course, that's a take on the classic line from "Hit 'Em Up" where Pac gives the same option to those who want to be down with Bad Boy.

BTW ... the fans love it, but who probably won't is the guy who's gonna have to detail the leather in Conor's Rolls, which he's DESTROYING with his shoes. Gotta love him.