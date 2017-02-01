Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars Our Super Bowl Party Is A Meat Lover's Dream

A Super Bowl pregame party in Houston is about to put all other BBQs to shame by offering up more than 2000 lbs of beef in the lead-up to Sunday's big game ... TMZ has learned.

STK is catering the DIRECTV & PEPSI 3 day concert series -- an annual hotspot for celebs at the game -- this weekend where Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt and Snoop Dogg will all perform.

The talent ain't the only thing stacked -- check out this menu:

- 1100 lbs of ribeye

- 900 lbs of pork

- chili spiced chicken confit with roasted corn

- chili rubbed lamb chops

- pork belly buns with mango slaw

- mini burgers with caramelized onions and cheddar

- tuna tartare with avocado, jalapeno and soy honey emulsion

- 720 lbs of potatoes

- a 6 hour cooked risotto

And now, you can go cry in the pitiful 7 layer dip you were gonna serve at your Super Bowl party.