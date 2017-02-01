Matt Barnes Surrenders to Cops In NY Club Brawl Case

Breaking News

Matt Barnes turned himself in to police Wednesday to face an assault charge stemming from a NYC nightclub brawl back in December ... law enforcement confirms.

Barnes was cited for misdemeanor assault for allegedly getting violent with a woman at Avenue nightclub in the early hours of Dec. 5th. The NY Post first reported Barnes' surrender.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Barnes claimed he was merely defending himself when all hell broke loose inside. The alleged victim claims Barnes choked her.

Barnes was at the club with his Sacramento Kings teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, that night. He was not charged with a crime.