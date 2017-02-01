President Trump Mission to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL

Breaking News

President Trump bolted from the White House Wednesday afternoon aboard Marine One to make a trip that was unannounced, and shocked the Press Corps -- but turns out it's be a very somber occasion.

The President was with Ivanka Trump when he left, and reporters had no idea where he was going. About 20 minutes after he lifted off in the chopper ... the White House revealed he was flying to Dover Air Force Base to greet the plane bringing back the remains of U.S. Marine. Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens.

Owens died during a counterterrorism raid in Yemen. He is the first solider killed during Trump's administration.

The White House says the ceremony will be held in private.