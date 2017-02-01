TMZ

Russell Wilson Blasts Donald Trump ... He Won't Last 4 Years! (VIDEO)

Russell Wilson Blasts Donald Trump ... He Won't Last 4 Years!

2/1/2017 6:32 AM PST
Breaking News

Russell Wilson is no Tom Brady ... in the sense that he's definitely NOT backing Donald Trump and predicts POTUS won't last 4 years in office. 

The Seahawks QB was doing Facebook Live from a barber shop when he started going off on Trump -- saying he's seen way too much "negativity" since #45 took office. 

Then he takes this shot -- "I don't even know if he's gonna be able to last 4 years in my opinion."

Wilson clarifies that he doesn't wish anything bad on Trump -- he just wants Obama back.

